Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.26.

Facebook stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,935,330. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The stock has a market cap of $710.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,327 shares of company stock worth $9,215,777. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

