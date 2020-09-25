FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.27. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,013. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

