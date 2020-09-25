Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $525.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $410.00 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,886,893. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,988,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

