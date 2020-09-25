FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Issues Earnings Results

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. FairFX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.72 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of FairFX Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

