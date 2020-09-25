Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $11.15. Fang shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 13,154 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fang stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fang were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

