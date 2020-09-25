Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $9.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 294.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.99 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

