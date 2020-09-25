FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,031.48

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,031.48 and traded as high as $1,078.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $1,068.00, with a volume of 144,927 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,033.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total value of £6,231.25 ($8,142.23). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £206,000 ($269,175.49). Insiders sold a total of 60,625 shares of company stock worth $63,243,125 in the last ninety days.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.