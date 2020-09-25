FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $276.50 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Zacks Investment Research to $276.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.48.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock worth $15,850,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

