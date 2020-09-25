FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedNat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedNat from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

FedNat stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. FedNat has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FedNat by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FedNat by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in FedNat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

