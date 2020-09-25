Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle Sells 31,067 Shares

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

