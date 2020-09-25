Financial Contrast: Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) and UTZ Brands (NASDAQ:UTZ)

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

This table compares Farmer Bros and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros -7.40% -13.89% -5.07% UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

This table compares Farmer Bros and UTZ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros $501.32 million 0.16 -$37.09 million ($1.26) -3.56 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 42.75

UTZ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmer Bros. Farmer Bros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Farmer Bros has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmer Bros and UTZ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros 0 1 0 0 2.00 UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Farmer Bros currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. UTZ Brands has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Summary

UTZ Brands beats Farmer Bros on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.