Financial Survey: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) versus Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Contura Energy alerts:

This table compares Contura Energy and Alliance Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.06 Alliance Resource Partners $1.96 billion 0.19 $399.41 million $2.07 1.38

Alliance Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Contura Energy and Alliance Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30% Alliance Resource Partners -8.30% 3.61% 1.72%

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Contura Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns interests in various oil and gas mineral interests located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.70 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.