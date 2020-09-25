Financial Survey: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Fluidigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 24.17 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $117.24 million 4.35 -$64.79 million ($0.53) -13.48

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% Fluidigm -48.46% -23.91% -12.76%

Volatility and Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astrotech and Fluidigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.61%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Fluidigm beats Astrotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its product portfolio include MMS 1000, a small, low-power desktop mass spectrometer; OEM 1000, a mass spectrometer component; MMS 2000, a gas monitor that provides precise, real-time measurement of specific chemicals in a process stream; and TRACER 1000, an explosives trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The Astral Images Corporation segment develops film restoration and enhancement software. This segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard; and Astral HSDR ICE, a solution, which automatically converts HDR content to SDR. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

