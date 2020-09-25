Financial Survey: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus Ealixir (NASDAQ:EAXR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rekor Systems and Ealixir, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Ealixir.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and Ealixir’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $19.32 million 8.13 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ealixir shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -4.58, indicating that its share price is 558% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -54.54% N/A -57.26% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Ealixir on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management. Its products are used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management, and customer loyalty applications. The company was formerly known as Novume Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Rekor Systems, Inc. in April 2019. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

About Ealixir

There is no company description available for Ealixir Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.