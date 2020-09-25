Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $14.85 on Monday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.