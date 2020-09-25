Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.06.

TSE:FTT opened at C$19.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.0746508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

