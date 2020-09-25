FintruX Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $424.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $403,587.20 and approximately $424.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.30 or 0.04746858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.