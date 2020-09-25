FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.57 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $542,208.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00099944 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 716,689,224 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

