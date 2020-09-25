Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue Buys 1,000 Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £600 ($784.01).
LON SECG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). 15,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,821. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.83.
About SEC
