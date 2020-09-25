Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue Buys 1,000 Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £600 ($784.01).

LON SECG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). 15,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,821. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.83.

About SEC

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

