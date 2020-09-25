First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI remained flat at $$10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,411 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

