First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $180.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $187.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $193.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.70 million to $749.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.92 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $735.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

First Midwest Bancorp stock remained flat at $$10.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

