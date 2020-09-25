First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 11.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 67.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,104. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

