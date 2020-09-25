First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 69.0% over the last three years.

FPA opened at $26.01 on Friday. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

