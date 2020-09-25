First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

