First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.457 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 110.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCA opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.