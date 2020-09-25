First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 86.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.