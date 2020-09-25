First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FDTS stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

