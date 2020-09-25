First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has increased its dividend by 231.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

