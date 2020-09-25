First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on September 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

DVOL stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

