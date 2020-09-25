First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:DVOL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $21.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

