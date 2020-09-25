First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

DVLU opened at $14.54 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

