First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of DALI opened at $17.41 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

