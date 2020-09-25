First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

