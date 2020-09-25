First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.451 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 92.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FEM opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

