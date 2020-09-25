First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FEMB stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

