First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.419 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 137.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $33.13 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.