First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $32.46 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.