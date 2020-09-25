First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FEP)

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FEP stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.