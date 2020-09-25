First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has increased its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.