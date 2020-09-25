First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 111.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ FGM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.