First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FHK)

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

