First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (FHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 30th

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FHK opened at $33.94 on Friday. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

