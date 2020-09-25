First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by 128.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.