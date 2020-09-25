First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

LEGR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.