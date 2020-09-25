First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FEX stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $67.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.