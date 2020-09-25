First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 119.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLN opened at $15.07 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.