First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

