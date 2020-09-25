First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

