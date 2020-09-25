First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FMK opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

