First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years.

Shares of FNX opened at $63.53 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.